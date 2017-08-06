RadeonSI Gets Memory Objects Support In Mesa Git, Last Bit For SteamVR

Valve developers Andres Rodriguez and Timothy Arceri have landed their enablement of EXT_memory_object and EXT_memory_object_fd within Mesa 17.3-dev Git.
The developers have been working on the changes for core Mesa and RadeonSI going back more than one month while this morning the nearly 50 commits landed for enabling these newer OpenGL extensions. The OpenGL memory object extensions are used by Valve's SteamVR compositor on Linux as a notable user so far.
This also marks the last RADV/RadeonSI bit needed for being able to fully use the mainline Mesa stack for SteamVR Linux gaming. So with the official Mesa 17.3.0 release three months down the road is when this stack will be declared as stable. I'll likely be trying out Mesa Git in the next few days with R9 Fury and RX Vega for seeing how well it's working out for Linux VR gaming with the HTC Vive.
