There Are A Few More Performance Changes With RadeonSI From Mesa Git

With Marek's optimizations having landed in Mesa Git that targeted Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, I ran benchmarks and found Deus Ex: MD is generally much faster and can be 2~3x faster, much more than the 70% originally thought by Marek. Now that more time has passed, I have carried out some more Linux gaming tests.
Similar to last night's benchmarks, this is comparing results from the end of December in our 31-Way NVIDIA GeForce / AMD Radeon Linux OpenGL Comparison - End-Of-Year 2016. There's more than just the SDMA-related RadeonSI changes in that brief time period of Mesa Git and Linux 4.10, but not too much. However, some of these results were surprising. Here are some of the Linux games where changes could be found:
The RX 480 and R9 Fury run Xonotic faster while the R9 285 performance had remained unchanged.
In the synthetic GpuTest there were some minor changes for the RX 480 / R9 Fury in some test cases.
The "triangle test" though in GpuTest did see a significant improvement for both the RX 480 and R9 Fury.
Metro Last Light Redux saw the R9 Fury and R9 285 at 4K regress quite a bit.
That's all for now, with the other Linux games tested, the performance for these three cards atop AMDGPU+RadeonSI were virtually unchanged. As always, if you enjoy these unique benchmarks you can't find anywhere else, consider joining Phoronix Premium or making a PayPal tip.
