RadeonSI / Gallium3D Wires In Support For 64-bit Integers
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 27 January 2017 at 06:15 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
Within Mesa Git this morning is another feature flipped on for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver: ARB_gpu_shader_int64.

The ARB_gpu_shader_int64 extension provides 64-bit integer support in the driver, just as ARB_gpu_shader_fp64 is for floating-point data types. All the technical details on it via the Khronos registry.

The ARB_gpu_shader_int64 extension is a post-4.5 feature and thus not currently part of any released OpenGL specification version. INT64 support won't be a big deal for gamers, but alas it's another feature that can be scratched off the list for Mesa 17.1. There still are more than one dozen other extensions though that are post-4.5 that have yet to be implemented by the Mesa drivers, a number of which can be useful for games on Linux.

With the work that landed today in Mesa Git, it's now enabled in the Gallium3D space not only for the RadeonSI driver but also the Softpipe and LLVMpipe drivers too. On the Intel side, 64-bit integers are supported for Broadwell graphics and newer.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 17.0-RC2 Released, Final Coming Next Month
Timothy Arceri To Tackle RadeonSI OpenGL Shader Caching
On-Disk Shader Cache Revised For Mesa, Close To Landing
ARB_transform_feedback_overflow_query For Intel's Mesa Driver
Mesa's Libdrm Gets USB DRM/KMS Device Detection
Mesa 17.0 Saw Less Code Changes Than Earlier Releases, But More Notable Features
Popular News
Firefox 51 Released With FLAC Audio Support, WebGL 2.0 By Default
PulseAudio 10.0 Officially Released
Librecore: Aiming To Be A Better Libre Spin Of Coreboot
Text To Speech Goes In As A Tech Preview For Qt 5.8
Microsoft Open-Sources DirectX Shader Compiler
Solus Linux Working On A Flatpak-Based, Optimized Steam Runtime