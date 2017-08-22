RadeonSI Gets Performance Boost For Dawn of War III

Samuel Pitoiset working for Valve has landed his latest work in Mesa Git to improve the open-source RadeonSI Gallium3D driver.With Samuel's change to use slot indexes for bindless handles rather than the vRAM address, he said this should improve the performance for Dawn of War 3 on Linux by about 7%.

It will be interesting to see if this benefits other (few) Linux games that make optional use of OpenGL bindless textures. This obviously won't impact the DoW3 Linux performance if using the Vulkan renderer instead.Dawn of War 3 was ported to Linux by Feral Interactive and released in June. This was the first major Linux gaming requiring ARB_bindless_texture support, of which Pitoiset spearheaded supporting this OpenGL extension in RadeonSI. This change is in Mesa Git for next quarter's Mesa 17.3 release.