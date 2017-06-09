Samuel Pitoiset working for Valve has published his third -- and expected to be final revision -- of his massive patch-set readying Mesa and specifically the RadeonSI driver for OpenGL ARB_bindless_texture support.
Samuel has spent the past number of weeks working on ARB_bindless_texture for Mesa with the focus on RadeonSI Gallium3D and it's looking like the work may be nearly ready for landing. This work is more pressing now with Dawn of War III that shipped this week requiring the bindless texture support where as a number of past Linux game releases have only optionally used this extension.
With the third revision to these 63 patches are a number of fixes and other minor code modifications. Details via this patch series. Some of my Dawn of War III Linux benchmark tests with RadeonSI OpenGL from this branched code can be found in yesterday's 18-way GPU comparison.
For those wanting to play DoW3 on Linux right now with RadeonSI OpenGL can use this PPA that will presumably be updated for v3 that is tracking Samuel's bindless work. Or you can also use Mesa Git mainline if using the RADV Vulkan driver.
