RadeonSI ARB_bindless_texture Revised, Nearly Ready For Mesa 17.2 Git
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 9 June 2017 at 09:58 AM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON --
Samuel Pitoiset working for Valve has published his third -- and expected to be final revision -- of his massive patch-set readying Mesa and specifically the RadeonSI driver for OpenGL ARB_bindless_texture support.

Samuel has spent the past number of weeks working on ARB_bindless_texture for Mesa with the focus on RadeonSI Gallium3D and it's looking like the work may be nearly ready for landing. This work is more pressing now with Dawn of War III that shipped this week requiring the bindless texture support where as a number of past Linux game releases have only optionally used this extension.

With the third revision to these 63 patches are a number of fixes and other minor code modifications. Details via this patch series. Some of my Dawn of War III Linux benchmark tests with RadeonSI OpenGL from this branched code can be found in yesterday's 18-way GPU comparison.

For those wanting to play DoW3 on Linux right now with RadeonSI OpenGL can use this PPA that will presumably be updated for v3 that is tracking Samuel's bindless work. Or you can also use Mesa Git mainline if using the RADV Vulkan driver.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
RADV External Memory Patches Revised, Needed For SteamVR Support
My Three Hopes For AMD's Open-Source Stack The Rest Of 2017
RADV Vulkan Driver Is Prepping For Vega/GFX9 Support
Radeon RX Vega Launch Postponed To SIGGRAPH
ARB_bindless_texture Updated For RadeonSI Gallium3D
Do You Still Use R600g OpenCL Clover?
Popular News
Some Ryzen Linux Users Are Facing Issues With Heavy Compilation Loads
AMD Begins Cutting Prices On Ryzen CPUs
LZ4m: Taking LZ4 Compression To The Next Level
TrueOS BSD Stable Milestone With Installer Improvements, Lumina 1.2.2 Desktop
Steam Linux Usage Ticks Up Slightly For May
Dolphin Emulator Drops D3D12 Backend, Focuses On Vulkan