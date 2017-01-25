10-bit HEVC Decoding Support Being Worked On For RadeonSI Gallium3D
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 25 January 2017 at 10:26 AM EST. 4 Comments
RADEON --
AMD developer Christian König is working on 10-bit HEVC video decoding support for the open-source RadeonSI Gallium3D driver stack.

HEVC/H.265's Main 10 profile allows 10-bits per sample. HEVC Main 10 support was added to Polaris graphics hardware. Last year there was HEVC Main 10 added to Radeon UVD code while now Christian is working on the user-space side.

So far he's been working on wiring this up to the VDPAU state tracker but also hopes to get it working for VA-API too but has been running into technical issues.

The work-in-progress 10-bit HEVC decode for Gallium3D can be found via this Mesa-dev list. Great to see this work going on given that 10-bit displays are becoming more common, etc. Those wishing to learn about more technical details on 10-bit HEVC can read this Imagination blog post.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
More Radeon & AMDGPU Fixes Line-Up For Linux 4.10
Experimental HDMI Stereo 3D Support For AMDGPU
RadeonTop 1.0 Released For Viewing AMD Linux GPU Utilization
AMD Has Been Working On An Open-Source GPU Debug Tool, To Be Released Soon
Updated AMD DC/DAL Patches For Polaris 12, 5K VSR
There Are A Few More Performance Changes With RadeonSI From Mesa Git
Popular News
PulseAudio 10.0 Officially Released
Firefox 51 Released With FLAC Audio Support, WebGL 2.0 By Default
Google Developers Working On Gaming Protocol For Wayland
Librecore: Aiming To Be A Better Libre Spin Of Coreboot
Text To Speech Goes In As A Tech Preview For Qt 5.8
Solus Linux Working On A Flatpak-Based, Optimized Steam Runtime