10-bit HEVC Decoding Support Being Worked On For RadeonSI Gallium3D

AMD developer Christian König is working on 10-bit HEVC video decoding support for the open-source RadeonSI Gallium3D driver stack.
HEVC/H.265's Main 10 profile allows 10-bits per sample. HEVC Main 10 support was added to Polaris graphics hardware. Last year there was HEVC Main 10 added to Radeon UVD code while now Christian is working on the user-space side.
So far he's been working on wiring this up to the VDPAU state tracker but also hopes to get it working for VA-API too but has been running into technical issues.
The work-in-progress 10-bit HEVC decode for Gallium3D can be found via this Mesa-dev list. Great to see this work going on given that 10-bit displays are becoming more common, etc. Those wishing to learn about more technical details on 10-bit HEVC can read this Imagination blog post.
