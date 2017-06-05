RADV Vulkan Driver Has Patches For Radeon RX Vega Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 5 June 2017 at 07:28 PM EDT. 2 Comments
RADV developer David Airlie has published a set of 14 patches today that provide this unofficial open-source Radeon Vulkan driver with Vega GPU support.

This doesn't come as too big of surprise as a few days back I reported on RADV prepping for Vega support while the code hitting the web today is the actual hardware enablement.

So far this RADV code only supports vertex and fragment shaders on Vega with tessellation and geometry shaders requiring more time. Additionally, Airlie is reporting that some conformance tests are failing on Vega, but they could be some kernel or firmware bugs for this yet-to-be-released GPU.

In terms of how Airlie is managing support for this unreleased Vega GPU in the unofficial RADV driver separate from AMD's official Vulkan driver, he commented that he found access to "one very remote card."

The patch series for initial RADV Vega support can be found on Mesa-dev. Hopefully this Vega Vulkan support will get improved upon more prior to launch and/or AMD will manage to open-source their official Vulkan driver prior to the end-of-July debut of Radeon RX Vega.
