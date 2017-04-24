Initial support for Radeon RX Vega support in Mesa landed for Mesa 17.1 at the end of March. However, this initial support was limited to OpenGL 3.1 while now patches have come to take Vega up to OpenGL 4.5.
Marek kicked off the new week by posting 61 new patches for Mesa for allowing OpenGL 4.5 on the upcoming Radeon RX Vega hardware. This series also has a number of GFX9 (the graphics part of Vega) fixes (these will also be back-ported to 17.1), LS-HS/tessellation support, ES-GS/geometry shader support, and various other fixes/clean-ups/improvements.
In total this patch series is more than two thousand lines of new code.
Some of the fixes will be back-ported to Mesa 17.1 but it looks like the vast majority -- including the OpenGL 4.5 work -- will not, but rather be for Mesa 17.2. So Mesa 17.2 is really the release Vega GPU owners will want to be using if not planning to use AMDGPU-PRO as with Mesa 17.1 you will only have OpenGL 3.1, which isn't enough for most modern Linux games. And then on the kernel side that's still looking like 4.13 for good mainline support as Linux 4.12 will not have display/DC support. Mesa 17.2 will be officially released around August.
