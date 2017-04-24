61 New Patches Allow OpenGL 4.5 For Radeon RX Vega
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 24 April 2017 at 06:36 AM EDT. 7 Comments
MESA --
Initial support for Radeon RX Vega support in Mesa landed for Mesa 17.1 at the end of March. However, this initial support was limited to OpenGL 3.1 while now patches have come to take Vega up to OpenGL 4.5.

Marek kicked off the new week by posting 61 new patches for Mesa for allowing OpenGL 4.5 on the upcoming Radeon RX Vega hardware. This series also has a number of GFX9 (the graphics part of Vega) fixes (these will also be back-ported to 17.1), LS-HS/tessellation support, ES-GS/geometry shader support, and various other fixes/clean-ups/improvements.

In total this patch series is more than two thousand lines of new code.

Some of the fixes will be back-ported to Mesa 17.1 but it looks like the vast majority -- including the OpenGL 4.5 work -- will not, but rather be for Mesa 17.2. So Mesa 17.2 is really the release Vega GPU owners will want to be using if not planning to use AMDGPU-PRO as with Mesa 17.1 you will only have OpenGL 3.1, which isn't enough for most modern Linux games. And then on the kernel side that's still looking like 4.13 for good mainline support as Linux 4.12 will not have display/DC support. Mesa 17.2 will be officially released around August.
7 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
KHR_no_error Support Merged In Mesa For Potentially Helping CPU Usage
Freedreno Baking A5XX Compute Shader Support
Mesa Lands GLVND Support For EGL
Mesa 17.0.4 Released, Mesa 17.1 Has Been Branched & 17.1-RC1 Released
Experimental Patches For ARB_parallel_shader_compile In Mesa
Mesa 17.0.4's Release Is imminent
Popular News
Debian Issues Statement Over Arrested Russian Developer
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 Released, Drops Old Linux CPU Support
Linux 4.12 Should Be Another Exciting, Featureful Cycle
PlayStation 3 Emulator Making Progress On Linux Support
BFQ I/O Scheduler Queued For Linux 4.12
Ubuntu 17.10 Is Artful