Radeon Vega Frontier Edition Begins Shipping, Costs ~$1200 USD

The Radeon Vega Frontier Edition has begun shipping today as the Vega-based compute card geared to go up against the Titan Xp and P100 accelerators for compute/workstation workloads. This is the first Vega GPU card to market, but will come at a hefty cost.
The Radeon Vega Frontier Edition is available today and offers 13.1 TFLOPs of single-precision FP32 compute power, 26.2 TFLOPS of FP16 performance, 16GB of memory on a 2048-bit interface, 483GB/s of memory bandwidth, and its high bandwidth cache controller allows extending the GPU memory up to 256TB. But this will set you back quite a bit if you want your hands on Vega today: $1150~1200 USD is the price the card is starting out at today in the US.
More technical details via Radeon.com.
Would be interesting to see exactly how well the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition does under Linux with compute using ROCm, but unfortunately, no review samples.
4 Comments