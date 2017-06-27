Radeon Vega Frontier Edition Begins Shipping, Costs ~$1200 USD
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 27 June 2017 at 09:53 AM EDT. 4 Comments
RADEON --
The Radeon Vega Frontier Edition has begun shipping today as the Vega-based compute card geared to go up against the Titan Xp and P100 accelerators for compute/workstation workloads. This is the first Vega GPU card to market, but will come at a hefty cost.

The Radeon Vega Frontier Edition is available today and offers 13.1 TFLOPs of single-precision FP32 compute power, 26.2 TFLOPS of FP16 performance, 16GB of memory on a 2048-bit interface, 483GB/s of memory bandwidth, and its high bandwidth cache controller allows extending the GPU memory up to 256TB. But this will set you back quite a bit if you want your hands on Vega today: $1150~1200 USD is the price the card is starting out at today in the US.

More technical details via Radeon.com.


Would be interesting to see exactly how well the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition does under Linux with compute using ROCm, but unfortunately, no review samples.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
92 Patches Later: Experimental NIR Backend For RadeonSI
AMDGPU VRAM Improvements Could Help DiRT Rally, Dying Light
Marek Takes To RadeonSI Tweaking For Unigine Superposition
Radeon Instinct Accelerators Get Ready To Ship
Another Batch Of AMDGPU Feature Updates For Linux 4.13
Valve Is Working With AMD On VR Support In AMDGPU-PRO
Popular News
2017 Linux Laptop Survey
Lennart Poettering Announces New Project: casync
Debian Warns Of Hyper Threading Issue With Intel Sky/Kaby Lake CPUs
Ubuntu 17.10 To Fully Use Netplan By Default For Network Configuration
System76 Continues Working On GNOME Improvements For Future Ubuntu
Ubuntu 17.10 Proceeding With Transition From LightDM To GDM