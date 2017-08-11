Some More Radeon Vega Frontier Edition Linux ROCm OpenCL Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 11 August 2017 at 09:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
A Phoronix reader allowed me to access his Radeon Vega Frontier Edition system when checking on the ROCm OpenCL benchmark and uploaded the data to OpenBenchmarking.org.

The box I had remote access to had the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition accelerator with AMD Ryzen 5 1600 + Gigabyte AB350M-D3H motherboard, 12GB RAM, and Samsung 960 EVO SSD. The system was using Ubuntu 16.04 LTS x86_64 and was using ROCm 1.6 with its 4.11-compute-rocm-rel kernel.

ROCm is still maturing for Vega hardware, so expect more performance improvements to come, especially with some kernel work ongoing by AMD engineers. But for those wanting to see where the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition stands today with the current ROCm release:

I compared this system's Vega FE performance to my recent 16-Way GPU OpenCL Showdown With Radeon ROCm, NVIDIA 384 On Linux results.







More details via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. It will be interesting to see how the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition performs once its Linux driver/ROCm code has matured as well as how the performance is for the upcoming Radeon RX Vega series. The ROCm Vega results should be particularly interesting once the 2MB pages support lands:


Thanks to Phoronix reader "ratbuddy" for remote access to this Frontier Edition Linux system.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMD Publishes Vega Shader ISA Documentation
VK_AMD_shader_ballot Support For RADV, Lets DOOM Use AMD-Optimized Code Path
AMDGPU DC Display Code Updated In amd-staging-drm-next
Radeon Vega Pro Introduces A "AMD Secure Processor"
Radeon RX Vega 56 & 64 Launch: $399+, Available 14 August
Linux Driver Expectations For The Radeon RX Vega
Popular News
AMD Confirms Linux Performance Marginality Problem Affecting Some, Doesn't Affect Epyc / TR
Ryzen-Test & Stress-Run Make It Easy To Cause Segmentation Faults On Zen CPUs
Stratis Is Red Hat's Plan For Next-Gen Linux Storage Without Btrfs
Facebook Looking To Add Zstd Support To The Linux Kernel, Btrfs
Firefox 55 Is Ready To Shine With Performance Improvements
NOVA: The Newest Linux File-System, Designed For Persistent Memory