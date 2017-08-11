Some More Radeon Vega Frontier Edition Linux ROCm OpenCL Benchmarks

The box I had remote access to had the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition accelerator with AMD Ryzen 5 1600 + Gigabyte AB350M-D3H motherboard, 12GB RAM, and Samsung 960 EVO SSD. The system was using Ubuntu 16.04 LTS x86_64 and was using ROCm 1.6 with its 4.11-compute-rocm-rel kernel.
ROCm is still maturing for Vega hardware, so expect more performance improvements to come, especially with some kernel work ongoing by AMD engineers. But for those wanting to see where the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition stands today with the current ROCm release:
I compared this system's Vega FE performance to my recent 16-Way GPU OpenCL Showdown With Radeon ROCm, NVIDIA 384 On Linux results.
More details via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. It will be interesting to see how the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition performs once its Linux driver/ROCm code has matured as well as how the performance is for the upcoming Radeon RX Vega series. The ROCm Vega results should be particularly interesting once the 2MB pages support lands:
Rcvd this random message "v10 56 cu 8 GB running ROCm with the updated Linux kernel with 2 meg pages support beats the 1080ti" which test?— Raja Koduri (@GFXChipTweeter) August 9, 2017
Thanks to Phoronix reader "ratbuddy" for remote access to this Frontier Edition Linux system.