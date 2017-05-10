Raven Ridge, VCN Decode Support Patches Posted For Gallium3D

Following the 117 patches adding 314k lines of code to AMDGPU for enabling the next-generation "Raven Ridge" Zen+Vega APU within the AMDGPU DRM driver, Raven support patches have emerged for the RadeonSI driver, including support for the new VCN video block.
Marek Olšák published the basic changes needed to RadeonSI for Raven Ridge. There is an update to their addrlib code that is just 72 lines and the follow-on patch then adds in the new device ID. All in the Raven Ridge bring-up from the RadeonSI OpenGL side is just about 100 lines of code, far less than the invasive changes needed to the AMDGPU DRM driver. These Raven enablement patches are also candidates for back-porting to Mesa 17.1.
Separately is another patch series consisting of 17 patches for supporting "VCN", the new media block to be found on Raven Ridge. There aren't many VCN details yet, but these patches basically allow VCN to be used for video decoding with the Gallium3D stack. Within the code there are references to H.264, VC1, MPEG2 VLD, MPEG4, H.264, and H.265. Sadly, I haven't seen any references to VP9 video support with VCN.
Raven Ridge APUs are expected to launch in Q4'2017. Great to see AMD already getting the open-source support lined up so it should be good to go by the time these APUs ship.
