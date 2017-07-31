Radeon RX Vega 56 & 64 Launch: $399+, Available 14 August

AMD made for an exciting start to SIGGRAPH 2017 by launching the Vega consumer parts last night.Here are the highlights:- The new Vega GPUs will be available starting 14 August.- The Radeon RX Vega 64 Liquid Cooled Edition, Radeon RX Vega 64 with air cooling, and standalone Radeon RX Vega 56.- The Radeon RX Vega 56 will be priced at $399 USD while the Vega 64 air-cooled comes in at $499.- These cards will offer up to 13.7 TFLOPS of compute power.- Memory bandwidth with HBM2 up to 484 GB/s.- The Radeon RX Vega 56 is designed to run against the GeForce GTX 1070 while the Radeon RX Vega 64 will compete with the GeForce GTX 1080, at least under Windows.- The Vega 56 has a 210 Watt TDP, the Vega 64 air-cooled has a 295 Watt TDP, and the liquid-cooled Radeon RX Vega 64 has a 345 Watt TDP.

Then on the ThreadRipper front:- The 16-core and 12-core Ryzen ThreadRipper CPUs will be available will launch on 10 August, which can be pre-ordered right now.- On 31 August there will be an 8-core ThreadRipper launching.So far it doesn't look like AMD will be sending out any review samples of Vega. So it's looking like on 14 August I'll be having to purchase retail a Radeon RX Vega 64 (thanks to those who tip via PayPal or join Phoronix Premium ). So stay tuned for plenty of Linux benchmarks as soon as I am able to get my hands on said hardware.