Radeon RX Vega Launch Postponed To SIGGRAPH
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 31 May 2017 at 05:58 AM EDT. 18 Comments
RADEON --
While there had been much rumor and speculations about the highly anticipated Radeon RX Vega launch happening at Computex Taipei this week, it isn't happening and it's now been reported that the consumer Vega launch has been postponed to SIGGRAPH.

While the workstation / data center focused Vega Frontier Edition will be shipping at the end of June, the Radeon RX Vega consumer hardware isn't making the deadline for shipping in H1'2017. It's now said the consumer Vega cards will be announced and shipped during SIGGRAPH 2017.

SIGGRAPH runs from 30 July to 4 August in Los Angeles as the annual big graphics conference where some GPUs have launched in the past and where its common for Khronos to launch updated standards.

At least this latest delay for Vega will give AMD more time to get the DC/DAL display stack in order. We will see Linux 4.12 released at the end of June or early July, followed by the two-week merge window for Linux 4.13. So hopefully DC support will make it for Linux 4.13 so that there can be mainline support for displays with Vega by the time the consumer hardware is shipping... If DC is postponed yet again to 4.14+, that would be a pity.

Vega Linux benchmarks will come when the hardware launches.
18 Comments
