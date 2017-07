Just in case you had any doubt of AMD launching the Radeon RX Vega graphics card later this month at SIGGRAPH, they've now made it publicly clear.AMD's Radeon twitter account tweeted yesterday, "We can't wait to announce our new Vega products, including RX at this year's #SIGGRAPH - make sure to follow us for more details."SIGGRAPH this year is running from 30 July to 3 August in Los Angeles. Should be a great SIGGRAPH this year with Vega and OpenGL/Vulkan news. Stay tuned.