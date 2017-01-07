AMD is looking to land initial support for upcoming "Polaris 12" graphics processors into the in-development Linux 4.10 kernel.
AMD published initial Polaris 12 open-source Linux driver support back in December. This new revision of Polaris is expected to be for lower-end GPUs while waiting for Vega on the high-end. Details on Polaris 12 remain scarce. But in terms of the Linux driver support, it's basically adding in the new PCI IDs and sharing the existing code-paths with Polaris 10/11.
Given the hardware enablement is basically adding in the IDs and no real invasive work, AMD is looking to land it into Linux 4.10 even though the merge window has closed, due to the minimal impact and no real possibility for regressions. The Polaris 12 support was queued up on Friday as part of the latest Radeon/AMDGPU DRM-Fixes-4.10 pull request found here.
Besides the Polaris 12 support for AMDGPU DRM, there is also a UVD clock-gating fix and some Southern Islands DPM (Dynamic Power Management) fixes.
10 Comments