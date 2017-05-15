RadeonSI Gallium3D Threading Lands, Along With Initial Raven Ridge Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 15 May 2017 at 07:24 AM EDT. 2 Comments
MESA --
We're off to another busy week in Mesa 17.2-dev Git space.

First up, the initial AMD "Raven Ridge" graphics support has landed in RadeonSI Gallium3D. The user-space changes for Raven aren't too big but just some RadeonSI bits and support in the addrlib. Most of the invasive Raven support is in kernel-space with AMDGPU changes slated for Linux 4.13: AMD Posts Initial Patches For Raven APU Support: 117 Patches, 314k L.O.C.. Raven Ridge is a Zen-based APU shipping later this year with Vega-class graphics. With the Raven support in Mesa not being invasive, it's also queued for back-porting to Mesa 17.1.

Marek Olšák also landed in Mesa Git this Monday morning his work on threading Gallium3D's pipe context with initial plumbing for RadeonSI. That code is now in Git. More details in Benchmarking The New RadeonSI/Gallium3D Threaded Support. I'll have some fresh tests done on a Ryzen CPU shortly to see this latest threading impact.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Freedreno Gallium3D Gets Hardware Binning For A5xx
Mesa 17.0.6 Released With Polaris 12 RADV Support
Mesa 17.2 Planned For Release Mid-August
Marek Threads RadeonSI Gallium3D, Big Performance Gains For Many Games
Mesa 17.1 Released, Adds RADV Vulkan Conforming Patches
Mesa 17.1 RC4 Released, Fixes Polaris 12 Support
Popular News
The New Features So Far For The Linux 4.12 Kernel
Debian GNU/Linux 8.8 Released
GIMP 2.8.22 Released, Fixes A 10 Year Old CVE
Westfield: Wayland For HTML5/JavaScript
KDE 4/5 Affected By A Root Exploit Vulnerability
EXT4 For Linux 4.12 Gets GETFSMAP Support, Performance Improvements