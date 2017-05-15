RadeonSI Gallium3D Threading Lands, Along With Initial Raven Ridge Support

We're off to another busy week in Mesa 17.2-dev Git space.
First up, the initial AMD "Raven Ridge" graphics support has landed in RadeonSI Gallium3D. The user-space changes for Raven aren't too big but just some RadeonSI bits and support in the addrlib. Most of the invasive Raven support is in kernel-space with AMDGPU changes slated for Linux 4.13: AMD Posts Initial Patches For Raven APU Support: 117 Patches, 314k L.O.C.. Raven Ridge is a Zen-based APU shipping later this year with Vega-class graphics. With the Raven support in Mesa not being invasive, it's also queued for back-porting to Mesa 17.1.
Marek Olšák also landed in Mesa Git this Monday morning his work on threading Gallium3D's pipe context with initial plumbing for RadeonSI. That code is now in Git. More details in Benchmarking The New RadeonSI/Gallium3D Threaded Support. I'll have some fresh tests done on a Ryzen CPU shortly to see this latest threading impact.
2 Comments