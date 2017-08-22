Radeon GPU Profiler 1.0.2 Released With Vega Support
A new release is available for the Radeon GPU Profiler, AMD/GPUOpen's new low-level optimization tool for game/application developers.

The Radeon GPU Profiler paired with AMDGPU-PRO on Linux allows for gaining low-level insights into the hardware's performance/behavior for a developer's workloads with Vulkan (or DirectX 12 on Windows). Radeon GPU Profiler tries to make Vulkan profiling quick and painless.

With this week's Radeon GPU Profiler 1.0.2 release there is initial RX Vega support, improved navigation within the UI, better keyboard navigation handling, and a variety of other minor features/changes.

More details on Radeon GPU Profiler 1.0.2 via the GPUOpen.com blog post or you can go straight to GitHub for grabbing this latest profiler update for Windows and Linux.
