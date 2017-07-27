Radeon GPU Profiler Should Help Vulkan Game Developers
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 27 July 2017 at 06:39 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Besides yesterday evening marking the embargo expiration for the new Crimson ReLive / AMDGPU-PRO 17.30 details, AMD also announced the public availability of the Radeon GPU Profiler.

Radeon GPU Profiler is a new open-source initiative within the GPUOpen space for allowing more analytics and low-level optimization details to be explored by game developers running on Radeon GPUs.

Radeon GPU Profiler is fitted for Vulkan and Direct3D 12 and allows viewing low-level GPU timing data on barriers, pipeline states, event timings, and more.


This tool should greatly help developers in ensuring efficient Vulkan API usage, at least from the Radeon perspective. Linux support is being worked on but they are waiting on a supported driver release that is able to expose the various performance statistics before releasing the Linux client binary.

More details on the Radeon GPU Profiler via GPUOpen.com and the product page. There is the GitHub site with the Windows build while the "source code" so far is just a README file.
