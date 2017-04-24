Radeon DRM Driver For DragonFlyBSD Sees Big Update
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 6 May 2017 at 07:22 AM EDT. 3 Comments
DragonFlyBSD has updated their port of the Radeon DRM Linux driver code to provide better open-source AMD graphics support.

Landing yesterday in DragonFlyBSD Git was an update to their ported Radeon DRM driver so that it's now roughly at parity to the state found in the upstream Linux 4.7.10 kernel.

Pulling in this new code for the Radeon DRM driver amounts to 11,212 lines of new code and 5,397 deletions. This update brings audio changes, mode-setting improvements, and more.

This effort is just around the Radeon DRM driver and not the newer AMDGPU DRM code. It's great to see the DragonFly and FreeBSD developers working to maintain their open-source DRM/KMS graphics driver support relatively close to upstream and they've been getting closer and closer as time passes.

The latest Radeon DRM code in DragonFly landed on Friday.
