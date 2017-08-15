VDPAU Video Playback For The Radeon RX Vega On Linux

An oversight from yesterday's AMD Radeon RX Vega Linux review was forgetting to mention the VDPAU video playback capabilities for this Vega graphics card on the open-source driver stack.
Like older AMD GPUs with the video decode engine, RX Vega supports accelerated GPU-based video playback using the Gallium3D VDPAU (Video Decode and Presentation API for Unix) state tracker.
A number of Phoronix readers had requested the vdpauinfo information for Vega, so it's embedded below for your convenience.
Video surface: name width height types ------------------------------------------- 420 16384 16384 NV12 YV12 422 16384 16384 UYVY YUYV 444 16384 16384 Y8U8V8A8 V8U8Y8A8 Decoder capabilities: name level macbs width height ---------------------------------------------------- MPEG1 --- not supported --- MPEG2_SIMPLE 3 65536 4096 4096 MPEG2_MAIN 3 65536 4096 4096 H264_BASELINE 52 65536 4096 4096 H264_MAIN 52 65536 4096 4096 H264_HIGH 52 65536 4096 4096 VC1_SIMPLE 1 65536 4096 4096 VC1_MAIN 2 65536 4096 4096 VC1_ADVANCED 4 65536 4096 4096 MPEG4_PART2_SP 3 65536 4096 4096 MPEG4_PART2_ASP 5 65536 4096 4096 DIVX4_QMOBILE --- not supported --- DIVX4_MOBILE --- not supported --- DIVX4_HOME_THEATER --- not supported --- DIVX4_HD_1080P --- not supported --- DIVX5_QMOBILE --- not supported --- DIVX5_MOBILE --- not supported --- DIVX5_HOME_THEATER --- not supported --- DIVX5_HD_1080P --- not supported --- H264_CONSTRAINED_BASELINE 0 65536 4096 4096 H264_EXTENDED --- not supported --- H264_PROGRESSIVE_HIGH --- not supported --- H264_CONSTRAINED_HIGH --- not supported --- H264_HIGH_444_PREDICTIVE --- not supported --- HEVC_MAIN 186 65536 4096 4096 HEVC_MAIN_10 186 65536 4096 4096 HEVC_MAIN_STILL --- not supported --- HEVC_MAIN_12 --- not supported --- HEVC_MAIN_444 --- not supported --- Output surface: name width height nat types ---------------------------------------------------- B8G8R8A8 16384 16384 y NV12 YV12 UYVY YUYV Y8U8V8A8 V8U8Y8A8 A8I8 I8A8 R8G8B8A8 16384 16384 y NV12 YV12 UYVY YUYV Y8U8V8A8 V8U8Y8A8 A8I8 I8A8 R10G10B10A2 16384 16384 y NV12 YV12 UYVY YUYV Y8U8V8A8 V8U8Y8A8 A8I8 I8A8 B10G10R10A2 16384 16384 y NV12 YV12 UYVY YUYV Y8U8V8A8 V8U8Y8A8 A8I8 I8A8 Bitmap surface: name width height ------------------------------ B8G8R8A8 16384 16384 R8G8B8A8 16384 16384 R10G10B10A2 16384 16384 B10G10R10A2 16384 16384 A8 16384 16384 Video mixer: feature name sup ------------------------------------ DEINTERLACE_TEMPORAL y DEINTERLACE_TEMPORAL_SPATIAL - INVERSE_TELECINE - NOISE_REDUCTION y SHARPNESS y LUMA_KEY y HIGH QUALITY SCALING - L1 y HIGH QUALITY SCALING - L2 - HIGH QUALITY SCALING - L3 - HIGH QUALITY SCALING - L4 - HIGH QUALITY SCALING - L5 - HIGH QUALITY SCALING - L6 - HIGH QUALITY SCALING - L7 - HIGH QUALITY SCALING - L8 - HIGH QUALITY SCALING - L9 - parameter name sup min max ----------------------------------------------------- VIDEO_SURFACE_WIDTH y 48 4096 VIDEO_SURFACE_HEIGHT y 48 4096 CHROMA_TYPE y LAYERS y 0 4 attribute name sup min max ----------------------------------------------------- BACKGROUND_COLOR y CSC_MATRIX y NOISE_REDUCTION_LEVEL y 0.00 1.00 SHARPNESS_LEVEL y -1.00 1.00 LUMA_KEY_MIN_LUMA y LUMA_KEY_MAX_LUMA y
For the VDPAU performance on the RX Vega 56 I uploaded some data via qvdpautest on OpenBenchmarking.org.
And a look at the AC system power draw and GPU temperature of the RX Vega 56 during qvdpau test:
Those details via this result file.
