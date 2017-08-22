More Vega/GFX9 Fixes Posted For RADV Vulkan Driver
It's looking like it shouldn't be much longer before David Airlie has the RADV Mesa Vulkan driver working well on AMD's new Radeon RX Vega graphics cards.

Airlie was forced to temporarily disable support for Vega within the RADV Vulkan driver as the support wasn't squared away and not ready for Mesa 17.2.0 (but could be restored soon for Mesa Git and then backported for v17.2.1). On Monday he posted another set of patches that should have the Vega/GFX9 support in better standing.


Ten patches posted by Dave take care of a "good chunk" of the Vega related fixes. He says a few more fixes are still needed, but various Vulkan tests are working much better. Those wishing to test these patches can find them on Mesa-dev.

Once the RADV Vega support is in good standing, I'll certainly be running some benchmarks and comparing it to RadeonSI OpenGL and the AMDGPU-PRO hybrid alternative.
