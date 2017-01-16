Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 Launched
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 16 January 2017 at 07:26 AM EST. 8 Comments
HARDWARE --
The Raspberry Pi Foundation this morning announced the Compute Module 3 (CM3) as the successor to their original Compute Module.

The Raspberry Pi Compute Module remains targeted as a offering for those manufacturing customized products based upon the Raspberry Pi. The Compute Module uses a DDR2 SO-DIMM interface and makes it easy and low-cost to integrate within custom hardware designs.

With the Compute Module 3 they've upgraded it to offering the same SoC and capabilities as the Raspberry Pi 3, which is much faster than the CM1 matching the hardware specs of the original Raspberry Pi 1. This means twice the amount of RAM and roughly 10x better CPU performance.


The Compute Module 3 has the BCM2837 SoC, 1GB RAM, and 4GB of eMMC memory. There is also now a Compute Module 3 Lite (CM3L) that has the BCM2837 and 1GB of RAM while the storage must be wired in separately via eMMC/SD. The CM3 will be priced at $30 USD while the CM3L is priced at $25.

Those interested in more information on the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 hardware can find out all of the details via this morning's announcement.
8 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Nearly 26,000 kWh Was Used On Linux Benchmarking In 2016
Laptop-Mode-Tools 1.71 Adds VGA Switcheroo Support, Kbd-Backlight
MIPI I3C Sensor Interface Specification Released
OpenSUSE Tablet Project Fails, Less Than $7k In Orders
The MSI C236A Workstation Motherboard Continues Working Out Great For Skylake Xeons
PlayStation 4 Running Linux Can Now Use AMDGPU-PRO With Vulkan
Popular News
It's Now Possible To Disable & Strip Down Intel's ME Blob
Valve Developer Posts New AMD GPU Debugging Tool, Part Of Improving Linux Driver
LLVM/Clang 4.0 Branched, LLVM 5.0 Now On Master
AMDGPU Virtualization Support Updated
Valve May Be Moving Closer With Their VR Linux Support
Tegra/Nouveau Render-Only Gallium3D Support