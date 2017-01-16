Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 Launched

The Raspberry Pi Foundation this morning announced the Compute Module 3 (CM3) as the successor to their original Compute Module.The Raspberry Pi Compute Module remains targeted as a offering for those manufacturing customized products based upon the Raspberry Pi. The Compute Module uses a DDR2 SO-DIMM interface and makes it easy and low-cost to integrate within custom hardware designs.With the Compute Module 3 they've upgraded it to offering the same SoC and capabilities as the Raspberry Pi 3, which is much faster than the CM1 matching the hardware specs of the original Raspberry Pi 1. This means twice the amount of RAM and roughly 10x better CPU performance.

The Compute Module 3 has the BCM2837 SoC, 1GB RAM, and 4GB of eMMC memory. There is also now a Compute Module 3 Lite (CM3L) that has the BCM2837 and 1GB of RAM while the storage must be wired in separately via eMMC/SD. The CM3 will be priced at $30 USD while the CM3L is priced at $25.Those interested in more information on the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 hardware can find out all of the details via this morning's announcement