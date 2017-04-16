PlayStation 3 Emulator Making Progress On Linux Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 16 April 2017 at 11:55 AM EDT. 5 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Nekotekina, the developer working on a open-source PlayStation 3 emulator, is making progress on Linux support.

The PlayStation 3 emulator being worked on is RPCS3 and is an open-source, community-driven emulator written in C++. The project has been in the works since 2011 and is working with some PS3 titles -- reportedly over 500 commercial games, but many of the demanding AAA titles do not yet work. RPC3 has Vulkan and OpenGL support along with DirectX.

Shared today in a post on Patreon, Nekotekina has mentioned that the Linux support is seeing improved stability, a ALSA audio back-end has been implemented, and automatic Linux builds may be ready soon. This is great to hear that RPCS3's Linux support is coming together.

In other work, he's also been improving support for the PRX dynamic link libraries and also the project's LLVM-based recompiler.

Those wishing to learn more about RPCS3 can visit GitHub for the code or the project's informational site at rpcs3.net.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Godot 3.0 Alpha Coming Soon, WebAssembly + WebGL 2.0 Export Working
SDL Updates Game Controller Support With Nintendo Switch Pro & More
Trying Out Xonotic 0.8.2 With Radeon & NVIDIA GPUs On Linux
Serious Sam VR: The Second Encounter Launches On Steam
Ioquake3 Needs Some Help
Steam's Survey Shows A Tiny Increase In Linux Gamers For March
Popular News
Mark Shuttleworth Makes More Comments On Ubuntu GNOME, Mir, Convergence
Qt 5.10 Release Planned For The End Of November, No Qt 5.8.1 Planned
PostgreSQL 10 Is Going To Be Very Feature Rich
Chrome 59 To Support Headless Mode
Should Ubuntu Have Gone With KDE Instead Of GNOME?
GNOME's Mutter Begins Landing Monitor/Display Rework