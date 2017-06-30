ROCm 1.6 Radeon Open Compute Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 30 June 2017 at 12:12 PM EDT.
Just as scheduled, last night marked the release of Radeon Open Compute (ROCm) v1.6 being released.

Unfortunately I have yet to find any official release notes covering all of the work of ROCm 1.6. However, the prominent ROCm 1.6 material should be initial Vega GPU support as well as performance fixes/improvements. In addition to Radeon Vega Frontier Edition support is also official support for the Radeon Instinct Family MI25, MI8, and MI6 accelerators. But details beyond that appear scarce at this time.

ROCm 1.6 continues to rely upon the yet-to-be-mainlined ROCK Kernel driver as well as branched versions of LLVM/LLD/Clang. But hopefully as the year progresses and now that the ROCm OpenCL component is open-source, we'll see more of the work mainlined so it's easier to widely deploy ROCm on Linux systems.

Instructions on obtaining ROCm 1.6 can be found via this GitHub repository. The GPUs primarily supported by ROCm are Polaris, Fiji, and Vega hardware paired with a Haswell CPU or newer or AMD Ryzen/Epyc platform.
