AMD Releases Radeon ROCm 1.5
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 3 May 2017 at 12:18 PM EDT. 6 Comments
RADEON --
ROCm 1.5 is now available from the Radeon Open Compute effort.

ROCm is the AMD/Radeon effort to provide an open heterogeneous computing platform with LLVM compiler stack, OpenCL support, and HIP C++ interface. ROCm's OpenCL stack is the AMD Linux development focus going forward for OpenCL compute but is not yet fully open. ROCm 1.5 was released yesterday as the newest stable release.

The ROCm GitHub repository, which just serves to document the platform, has been updated to reflect the v1.5 milestone. Unfortunately, I have yet to find any formal change-log of what to expect out of ROCm 1.5 and as of writing any other v1.5 details remain scarce. Presumably there is some Vega work in this release and hopefully OpenCL improvements, but we'll have to wait and see what else is included with ROCm 1.5.
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
RADV Shader Prefetching Yields Minor Performance Boost
Radeon RX 500 "Polaris Evolved" Hardware Launches
Looking Ahead To The Polaris RX 550/560/570/580 On Linux
Superposition Shows How Far RadeonSI Gallium3D Has Evolved vs. AMDGPU-PRO
AMD Developers Discuss Better Switching Of Radeon/AMDGPU CIK Support
ARB_shader_ballot Lands For RadeonSI Mesa 17.1
Popular News
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Might Not Have UEFI Secure Boot Support
GRUB 2.02 Is Ready To Boot Your System
Kernel Developers Still Discussing Raising Linux's Compiler Requirements
GrSecurity Kernel Patches Will No Longer Be Free To The Public
AMD Is Hiring More Developers For Their Open-Source Graphics Team
Red Hat Is Hiring Another Developer For Open-Source Graphics / GPU Compute