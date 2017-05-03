ROCm 1.5 is now available from the Radeon Open Compute effort.
ROCm is the AMD/Radeon effort to provide an open heterogeneous computing platform with LLVM compiler stack, OpenCL support, and HIP C++ interface. ROCm's OpenCL stack is the AMD Linux development focus going forward for OpenCL compute but is not yet fully open. ROCm 1.5 was released yesterday as the newest stable release.
The ROCm GitHub repository, which just serves to document the platform, has been updated to reflect the v1.5 milestone. Unfortunately, I have yet to find any formal change-log of what to expect out of ROCm 1.5 and as of writing any other v1.5 details remain scarce. Presumably there is some Vega work in this release and hopefully OpenCL improvements, but we'll have to wait and see what else is included with ROCm 1.5.
6 Comments