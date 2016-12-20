RISCVEMU: RISC-V System Emulator, Can Boot Fedora

RISCVEMU is a RISC-V system emulator designed by the talented developer Fabrice Bellard. This RISC-V emulator supports RISC-V to the extent it can boot the Fedora spin for this architecture.
If the name Fabrice Bellard doesn't ring a bell for you, he's the developer who founded the QEMU project but also other free software work like FFmpeg. The French developer is also responsible for the Tiny C Compiler, a PC emulator written in JavaScript, the BPG image format, and and other technical accomplishments over the years.
RISCVEMU emulates the RISC-V architecture and supports 32/64/128-bit integer registers and 32/64/128-bit floating point instructions, compressed instructions, a HTIF console, IDE block devices, and more. There is even a JavaScript demo of it running 64-bit Linux.
RISCVEMU is advance enough that it can now boot Fedora's bootable RISC-V images. Red Hat's Richard Jones has shared the steps to run Fedora on RISCVEMU for those interested in trying out this system emulator over the holidays. Those wanting to just learn more about RISCVEMU can visit Bellard.org.
