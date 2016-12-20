RISCVEMU: RISC-V System Emulator, Can Boot Fedora
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 20 December 2016 at 02:19 PM EST. 7 Comments
VIRTUALIZATION --
RISCVEMU is a RISC-V system emulator designed by the talented developer Fabrice Bellard. This RISC-V emulator supports RISC-V to the extent it can boot the Fedora spin for this architecture.

If the name Fabrice Bellard doesn't ring a bell for you, he's the developer who founded the QEMU project but also other free software work like FFmpeg. The French developer is also responsible for the Tiny C Compiler, a PC emulator written in JavaScript, the BPG image format, and and other technical accomplishments over the years.

RISCVEMU emulates the RISC-V architecture and supports 32/64/128-bit integer registers and 32/64/128-bit floating point instructions, compressed instructions, a HTIF console, IDE block devices, and more. There is even a JavaScript demo of it running 64-bit Linux.

RISCVEMU is advance enough that it can now boot Fedora's bootable RISC-V images. Red Hat's Richard Jones has shared the steps to run Fedora on RISCVEMU for those interested in trying out this system emulator over the holidays. Those wanting to just learn more about RISCVEMU can visit Bellard.org.
7 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Virtualization News
QEMU 2.8 Released
The KVM & Xen Changes For Linux 4.10: Includes Intel GVT Work
Bareflank Hypervisor Advances With VMM Isolation, Windows Support
Xen Project Hypervisor 4.8 Released
QEMU 2.8 Is Coming Next Month With New Features
Intel XenGT 2016Q3 Update Adds Windows 10 Guest, Kaby Lake Support
Popular News
Ubuntu To Begin Making Use Of Swapfiles In Place Of SWAP Partitions
Nintendo's Switch Game Console Is Vulkan & OpenGL Conformant
Libav Now Supports VA-API HEVC Accelerated Decoding
Getting Lucky With An AMD GCN Graphics Card For Just $15 USD
GCC 6.3 Release Candidate Now Available
AMD Reveals More Zen CPU Details, Officially Known As Ryzen, No Linux Details Yet