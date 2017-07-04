RISC-V developers have posted their fourth revision to the kernel patches porting the Linux kernel to this royalty-free CPU instruction set architecture. The developers are hoping this code will be pulled into Linux 4.13, but it's not yet clear if that will happen.
The v4 patches were posted today, a few days now into the Linux 4.13 merge window. It's not clear yet if these patches will get some final signed-off-by's and get cleared for landing during this two-week merge window for Linux 4.13, but the developers involved hope to see it mainlined now. They are also hoping to get the RISC-V support into an upcoming glibc release.
Details via this kernel mailing list series.
1 Comment