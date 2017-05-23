RISC-V Linux Port Pursuing Mainlining In The Kernel

RISC-V developers believe that while their Linux kernel port isn't yet fully complete, they are hoping to get it mainlined now for this open-source CPU ISA.
The RISC-V compiler port has already been accepted and released into GCC 7 while other important pieces of the Linux stack have also seen ports underway to this royalty-free CPU architecture. The latest work trying to go mainline is the big Linux kernel port.
Developer Palmer Dabbelt wrote, "We'd like to submit for inclusion in Linux a port for the RISC-V architecture. While it is doubtlessly not complete, we think it is far enough along to start the upstreaming process. Our binutils and GCC ports have been accepted and released, and we plan on submitting glibc patches soon. This port targets Version 1.10 of the RISC-V Privileged ISA, and supports both the RV32 and RV64 user ISAs. The RISC-V community and the 60-some member companies of the RISC-V Foundation are quite eager to have a single, standard Linux port. We thank you in advance for your help in this process and for your feedback on the software contribution itself."
The developers are optimistic that the RISC-V port could land for Linux 4.13, but that's assuming the code review goes well and quick.
More details on the RISC-V Linux port via the kernel mailing list.
