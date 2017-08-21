RISC-V Support Continues Advancing For LLVM

For those interested in the RISC-V open-source, royalty-free RISC-V instruction set architecture, the LLVM compiler support for it continues advancing.
Alex Bradbury gas written a status update concerning the RISC-V LLVM support. At the moment the code remains out-of-tree for all the active development work. With that code, most of the GCC torture suite can compile for RV32I.
Some of the upcoming RISC-V LLVM work includes working on ABI compliance testing, resolving some remaining issues, working on the Clang driver, comparing the performance to GCC RISC-V's generated code, and filling in more of the missing areas of LLVM's RISC-V support.
Those wanting to learn more about the current state and upcoming work items for RISC-V on LLVM can see today's mailing list post.
