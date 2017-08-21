RISC-V Support Continues Advancing For LLVM
Written by Michael Larabel in Compiler on 21 August 2017 at 01:30 PM EDT. 6 Comments
COMPILER --
For those interested in the RISC-V open-source, royalty-free RISC-V instruction set architecture, the LLVM compiler support for it continues advancing.

Alex Bradbury gas written a status update concerning the RISC-V LLVM support. At the moment the code remains out-of-tree for all the active development work. With that code, most of the GCC torture suite can compile for RV32I.

Some of the upcoming RISC-V LLVM work includes working on ABI compliance testing, resolving some remaining issues, working on the Clang driver, comparing the performance to GCC RISC-V's generated code, and filling in more of the missing areas of LLVM's RISC-V support.

Those wanting to learn more about the current state and upcoming work items for RISC-V on LLVM can see today's mailing list post.
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Compiler News
DragonEgg Now Works With GCC 8, LLVM 6
Cortex-A75 and Cortex-A55 Now Supported By LLVM
Initial ARMv8.3-A Support Added To LLVM
LLVM 5.0 RC2 Released
Changes To Look Forward To With LLVM/Clang 5.0
HHVM 3.21 Released With Better PHP7 Compatibility, Sodium Support
Popular News
Linux's New Mouse Configuration Utility Is Getting Some Spit 'n Polish
Ubuntu Dock Now Present By Default In Ubuntu 17.10's GNOME Session
KDE Applications 17.08 Released, More Apps Ported To KF5
Rust-Written Redox OS Closer To Self-Hosting
NVIDIA Releases Vulkan 381.26.13 Beta Linux Driver
Ardour Digital Audio Workstation 5.11 Released