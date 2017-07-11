RISC-V Linux Port Updated, But Doesn't Look Like It Will Make 4.13
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 11 July 2017 at 06:12 AM EDT.
Last week we reported that RISC-V developers hoped their kernel port would land in Linux 4.13 but it doesn't look like that is going to happen.

We're now one week into the two-week merge window for Linux 4.13 and coming out yesterday was the fifth version of the RISC-V patch-set porting the kernel to this royalty-free CPU instruction set.

RISC-V v5 updates the patch-set following the review, fixes the SMP support, drops some syscalls, has some atomic fixes, and other code improvements.

This latest set of 17 patches bringing Linux to RISC-V can be found via this patch series.
