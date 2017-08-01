Red Hat is out today with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.4 release.
RHEL 7.4 features a tech preview of "System Roles" as an Ansible-powered common management interface, USB Guard as a means of providing greater control and fending off data leakage/injection, greater container security, various performance improvements, and other updates.
Some of the performance work noted includes NVMe Over Fabric support and enhancements to RHEL running in public clouds.
Customers wishing to learn more about Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.4 can do so via RedHat.com.
