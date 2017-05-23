Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.4 Enters Public Beta
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 23 May 2017 at 09:43 AM EDT.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.4 is now available as a beta for the next installment of RHEL7.

RHEL 7.4's theme is "bolster security and compliance, better streamline management and automation, and realize an improved systems administration experience." Some of the changes in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.4 Beta include support for Network Bound Disk Encryption, enhanced OpenSSL HTTP/2.0, updated audit capabilities, better RAID Takeover, NetworkManager 1.8, support for new Performance Co-Pilot tools, and various other updates.

More details on the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.4 Beta via RedHat.com.
