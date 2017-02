RADV Radeon Vulkan Driver Gets Support For Sparse Binding

Bas Nieuwenhuizen's driver hacking this weekend has led to support of Vulkan's sparseBinding feature within this open-source Radeon Vulkan Linux driver.Sparse binding in the context of Vulkan is, via the Vulkan specification , "whether resource memory can be managed at opaque sparse block level instead of at the object level. If this feature is not enabled, resource memory must be bound only on a per-object basis using the vkBindBufferMemory and vkBindImageMemory commands...The basic sparseBinding feature allows the resource to reserve its own device virtual address range at resource creation time rather than relying on a bind operation to set this. " Eight patches coming in at just under 500 lines of new code was what it took to implement this Vulkan device feature in RADV.