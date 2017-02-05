RADV Radeon Vulkan Driver Gets Support For Sparse Binding
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 5 February 2017 at 08:05 AM EST. Add A Comment
Bas Nieuwenhuizen's driver hacking this weekend has led to support of Vulkan's sparseBinding feature within this open-source Radeon Vulkan Linux driver.

Sparse binding in the context of Vulkan is, via the Vulkan specification, "whether resource memory can be managed at opaque sparse block level instead of at the object level. If this feature is not enabled, resource memory must be bound only on a per-object basis using the vkBindBufferMemory and vkBindImageMemory commands...The basic sparseBinding feature allows the resource to reserve its own device virtual address range at resource creation time rather than relying on a bind operation to set this. "

Eight patches coming in at just under 500 lines of new code was what it took to implement this Vulkan device feature in RADV.
