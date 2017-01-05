RADV Vulkan Driver Gets Its First Fix From A Valve Developer

It appears Valve Linux developers are doing a bit more tinkering with the RADV Radeon Vulkan driver.
We previously reported on how Valve was looking to contract experienced Mesa contributors to work on the open-source AMD stack to get it VR-ready and Valve wants to improve the AMDGPU driver to help avoid VR motion sickness.
We haven't seen any of that major work yet, but on Friday night in Mesa Git was a RADV fix thanks to well known Valve Linux developer Pierre-Loup A. Griffais. While this isn't a big patch providing some magical feature, this though is the first time Pierre-Loup had submitted a Mesa patch or for that matter anyone submitting a patch via valvesoftware.com.
Hopefully we'll see more DRM/Mesa patches from Valve as 2017 rolls on. Also unfortunate all of this work going into RADV without AMD having open-sourced their Vulkan driver code yet; hopefully there won't be any big fragmentation problems down the road depending upon how AMD ends up managing its Linux/open-source Vulkan play.
