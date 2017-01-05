Valve Developer Andres Rodriguez Lands First Patches Into RADV Vulkan Driver

Andres Rodriguez, a former AMD engineer who joined Valve back in November to begin working on their Linux efforts, has begun landing commits into Mesa Git for the RADV open-source Radeon Vulkan driver.
Rodriguez is the developer who last month sent out a proposal for improving AMDGPU DRM with high priority scheduling for VR. He's also the developer a few days ago who posted an open-source AMD GPU debugging tool. Now this Saturday morning we see his first commits to RADV land in mainline Mesa.
This also comes just one week after there was the first RADV commit by a Valve developer, that earlier patch by Pierre-Loup A. Griffais.
The three patches from Andres Rodriguez so far this morning for RADV include making a winsys context per-queue rather than per-device, which is a step towards their out-of-order scheduling support. There is also some code cleaning and setting up device extensions dynamically -- that could help with multiple GPUs and Vulkan.
Hopefully we'll continue to see more RADV improvements from Andres. But with the work Valve is now investing in RADV, it's a shame that AMD still hasn't open-sourced their official Vulkan driver code now nearly one year after the Vulkan 1.0 debut. With RADV continuing to get into better shape, it becomes increasingly less likely that they'll just toss out this existing code when the AMD Radeon Vulkan driver is officially opened as was promised many months back. If AMD simply begins opening up portions of their code to help RADV, it will still be somewhat of a fragmented effort with having two different AMD Vulkan drivers on Linux as they are unlikely to abandon their currently-proprietary, cross-platform Vulkan driver. Or in the unlikelihood they decide to switch to using RADV for AMDGPU-PRO too for concentrating all their Vulkan Linux efforts on that, it would still then be different driver code-bases between Windows and Linux. Hopefully we'll see some official clarification (and code) soon to avoid this further duplicated effort.
