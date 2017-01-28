RADV Now Supports Vulkan 1.0.39's VK_KHR_get_physical_device_properties2
Mesa developers have been working on support for the new extensions of Vulkan 1.0.39 and the latest one to be wired up in Mesa Git is VK_KHR_get_physical_device_properties2 for RADV.

While a Valve developer is tackling VK_KHR_maintenance1 for RADV, RADV co-founder David Airlie wired in VK_KHR_get_physical_device_properties2. The VK_KHR_get_physical_device_properties2 extension is for providing new entry points to query device features, device properties, and format properties in a more extensible and future-proof way.

Landing this extension was just under 100 lines of new code. Intel's ANV Vulkan driver landed its enablement of this extension as well just two days ago.

It looks like RADV and ANV could end up beating AMD to having Vulkan 1.0.39 support from its official (still closed-source) Vulkan Linux driver.
