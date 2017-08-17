Mesa Temporarily Disabling Support For Vega In RADV Vulkan Driver

While David Airlie has been landing fixes in the RADV Vulkan driver for Radeon RX Vega GPUs, things aren't going quite as smoothly as planned with Airlie now disabling the Vega GPU support in this open-source driver.
This has nothing to do with the RadeonSI OpenGL driver, but just the RADV Vulkan driver, which noted in this week's RX Vega benchmarks on Phoronix has had less than baked Vega support. If you want to use Vulkan with Vega today, AMDGPU-PRO is your best bet until notified otherwise.
Airlie noted in today's commit disabling the support, "I'm working on this, but I'm not sure I'll make 17.2 at this stage, maybe 17.2.1."
The change was made to Mesa 17.3-devel Git and for backporting to the soon-to-be-released Mesa 17.2 branch. At least he's hoping to have the Vega support fixed up by the Mesa 17.2.1 release a few weeks down the line.
