Connor Abbott Working On New Features For RADV Vulkan Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 10 June 2017 at 03:36 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Connor Abbott, who is now working for Valve over the summer, has posted a set of 17 patches on Friday for the RADV open-source Vulkan driver.

This set of 17 patches from the young developer is implementing support for the sub-group vote and shader ballot extensions into RADV.
Patches 1-4 are a resend of my previous series to add ARB_shader_ballot and ARB_shader_group_vote support to NIR, with some changes suggested by Jason and minor bugfixes. Patches 5-8 add SPIRV-to-NIR support for the SPIR-V extensions. Finally, the rest of the patches move some of the existing logic for ARB_shader_ballot and ARB_shader_group_vote into ac when appropriate and turn on the extension for radv.

More details via this patch series.
