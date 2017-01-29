RADV Spilling Support Patches Published
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 29 January 2017 at 12:17 PM EST.
Bas Nieuwenhuizen has posted some new feature patches this weekend for the RADV Radeon Vulkan driver.

Four new RADV patches just hit the mailing list, including compiler support for spilling and handling for command buffers needing scratch memory. The spilling support is contingent upon LLVM 5.0 SVN code for the AMDGPU back-end.

Nieuwenhuizen previously commented that shader spilling support was presumably the last feature that could be used by The Talos Principle but wasn't yet supported in RADV. Bas wrote, "I think the only feature we miss for Talos is shader spilling which should land in the coming weeks and I don't expect to be a major hit. Of course bugfixes may impact performance too, in both ways."
