RADV Shader Prefetching Yields Minor Performance Boost

Bas Nieuwenhuizen continues being very busy with work on the open-source (unofficial) Radeon Vulkan driver, RADV.
The latest patch sent out by Nieuwenhuizen today is an 18 line patch for allowing shader pre-fetch support in the RADV driver.
With the shader pre-fetching support, he's found RADV to improve for Dota 2 and The Talos Principle with Vulkan by about 2%.
Details via this patch. Every little bit counts in trying to make the RADV driver more performant against AMDGPU-PRO's Vulkan driver until AMD ends up opening that code-base.
