RADV Shader Prefetching Yields Minor Performance Boost
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 19 April 2017 at 05:03 PM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON --
Bas Nieuwenhuizen continues being very busy with work on the open-source (unofficial) Radeon Vulkan driver, RADV.

The latest patch sent out by Nieuwenhuizen today is an 18 line patch for allowing shader pre-fetch support in the RADV driver.

With the shader pre-fetching support, he's found RADV to improve for Dota 2 and The Talos Principle with Vulkan by about 2%.

Details via this patch. Every little bit counts in trying to make the RADV driver more performant against AMDGPU-PRO's Vulkan driver until AMD ends up opening that code-base.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Radeon RX 500 "Polaris Evolved" Hardware Launches
Looking Ahead To The Polaris RX 550/560/570/580 On Linux
Superposition Shows How Far RadeonSI Gallium3D Has Evolved vs. AMDGPU-PRO
AMD Developers Discuss Better Switching Of Radeon/AMDGPU CIK Support
ARB_shader_ballot Lands For RadeonSI Mesa 17.1
Radeon TONGA Sees Some Gains With AMDGPU DRM-Next 4.12
Popular News
Qt 5.10 Release Planned For The End Of November, No Qt 5.8.1 Planned
Ubuntu GNOME Will No Longer Be A Separate Flavor
Debian Issues Statement Over Arrested Russian Developer
Chrome 59 To Support Headless Mode
PlayStation 3 Emulator Making Progress On Linux Support
Should Ubuntu Have Gone With KDE Instead Of GNOME?