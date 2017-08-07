Several RADV Radeon Vulkan Fixes Land In Mesa Git

Bas Nieuwenhuizen and David Airlie have been landing several RADV Radeon Vulkan driver fixes into Mesa Git in recent days.
Among the work landed in the past few days include fixed MSAA multi-sample anti-aliasing for GCN 1.0 Southern Islands GPUs, matching RadeonSI's behavior with the FMASK tile swizzle counter, other SI/CIK fixes, and other regression fixes. The Sea Islands (CIK) support with the latest work is now onto passing the same number of Vulkan CTS passes as the AMD Volcanic Islands.
Good news for those with GCN 1.1 hardware looking to use this unofficial, open-source Radeon Vulkan driver. The list of RADV changes here for Mesa 17.3-dev.
