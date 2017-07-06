RADV Vulkan Driver Adds Option For Sisched
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 6 July 2017 at 09:48 PM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
The RADV Vulkan driver now has an option for being able to enable the LLVM SI machine scheduler.

The LLVM SI machine instruction scheduler for AMDGPU has in the past showed the potential for benefiting the performance of the RadeonSI OpenGL driver. With the RADV Vulkan driver also making use of the AMDGPU LLVM back-end, the optional "sisched" can be easily taken advantage of.

David Airlie has added a toggle for easily making use of the SI scheduler. While R600_DEBUG=sisched is the environment variable to set for using it with the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver, RADV_PERFTEST=sisched is the environment variable to now set if wanting to make use of it for testing purposes in RADV.

I'll run some benchmarks on my end shortly.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
More Vega & Raven Ridge AMDGPU Fixes Set For Linux 4.13
RADV Vulkan Driver Now Exposes INT64 Support
A Few OpenCL Benchmarks With Radeon Vega Frontier Edition On Linux
ROCm 1.6 Radeon Open Compute Released
AMD Silently Updates AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 Linux Driver
The First Radeon Vega Frontier Linux Benchmark Doesn't Tell Much
Popular News
What Excites Me The Most About The Linux 4.12 Kernel
System76 Announces Pop!_OS Linux Distribution, To Be Shipped On Their Future PCs
Some Of What You Can Look Forward To With Linux 4.13
Steam Linux Usage Saw A Notable Decline For June 2017
CVE-2017-9445: systemd Hit By New Security Vulnerability
Linux 4.12 Kernel Released