RADV Lands New Vulkan Extensions, More On The Way
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 20 July 2017 at 06:22 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADV developer Bas Nieuwenhuizen has landed support for some new Vulkan extensions introduced by Vulkan 1.0.54.

Following the Vulkan 1.0.54 work led by Intel, we are now seeing some of these extensions flipped on for the open-source, unofficial Radeon Vulkan driver.

Bas has landed KHR_variable_pointers, which is one of the new extensions needed by clspv for converting OpenCL to Vulkan SPIR-V for compute. Also now on is VK_KHR_storage_buffer_storage_class. Thanks to earlier commits, these extension enabling commits is quite trivial.

David Airlie on Wednesday also ported RADV to use new libdrm APIs. Details on those libdrm API changes via libdrm 2.4.82 Released With New AMDGPU APIs.

David Airlie today also posted a set of patches for shared semaphores in the RADV Vulkan driver. The Vulkan external semaphore extensions require DRM synchronization objects as found in the Linux 4.13 kernel. External semaphores are among the extensions used by Valve for SteamVR on Linux. David is hoping this code will land for Mesa 17.2.
