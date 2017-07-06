RADV Vulkan Driver Getting Fixes For An Upcoming Feral Linux Game
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 6 July 2017 at 04:11 PM EDT. 4 Comments
NIR expert Connor Abbott who is working for Valve this summer and in particular RADV Vulkan features has published a new patch series today that also confirms another upcoming Feral Linux game using Vulkan.

The young but very experienced open-source graphics driver developer today posted a set of six patches rewriting local and shared variable handling for the RADV driver. This allows for indirect addressing of local variables and makes the shared variable handling much better. Connor commented that these improvements also end up as "fixes an upcoming Feral title." As well, a Feral developer is copied directly on the patch series.

No hints as to this upcoming Feral Vulkan Linux game in the code patches. Hopefully this RADV clean-up will land in Mesa Git soon to make it for the 17.2 branching in order to be more broadly available in time for this next Feral title. Presumably this is for Feral's teased "West Norwood" game that should be next on their roadmap for Linux gamers, but we should likely find out within a matter of days/weeks.
