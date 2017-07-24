RADV Gets More Last Minute Fixes For Mesa 17.2
David Airlie and Bas Nieuwenhuizen have been landing some more last minute RADV Vulkan driver fixes ahead of the Mesa 17.2 branching.

As reported this weekend, RADV Is Almost Ready For SteamVR With Mainline Mesa. Besides that, it's been getting some corrections with Mesa 17.2 in addition to performance improvements since 17.1.

Over night, Bas and David landed a handful of additional fixes to this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver, namely for correcting some Vulkan Conformance Test Suite (CTS) failures.

Among the last-minute work include avoiding a seg fault, checking enabled device features, fixing non-0 based clears, and more.

One new feature being enabled with this work is enable sample rate shading. For Vulkan physical device features that now just leaves ETC2 texture compression, ASTC LDR texture compression, shader storage image multi-sample, and Int16 as the only remaining features that need to be implemented. Not bad!

Some fresh RADV benchmarks coming up once the 17.2 branching has occurred.
