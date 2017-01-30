Geometry Shader Support Lands In RADV Vulkan Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 30 January 2017 at 07:34 PM EST. 4 Comments
It's been quite a few days for the RADV Mesa Vulkan driver with receiving patches to support spilling yesterday and then today seeing new RADV patches land. Nearing the end of the day, there's now geometry shaders support on Mesa master for this open-source Vulkan driver.

Earlier this month David Airlie posted initial geometry shader support for testing in the RADV driver. That code has now been committed to mainline for Mesa 17.1-devel.

Geometry shaders and multi-viewport are now enabled with the latest Git code over the course of more than two dozen patches.

Still to be implemented for the RADV driver in mainline Mesa are tessellation shaders, sample rate shading, ETC2 / ASTC LDR / BC texture compression, pipeline statistics query, shaderStorageImageMultisample, StorageImageReadWithoutFormat, StorageImageWriteWithoutFormat, float64, int64, int16, variableMultisampleRate, and inheritedQueries. But RADV continues to be good enough already for running Dota 2, The Talos Principle, vkQuake, and Doom via Wine as the current available Linux games with Vulkan support.
