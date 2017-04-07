Vulkan 1.0.42's VK_KHR_push_descriptor Now Supported In RADV
The open-source Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" has picked up support for another one of the extensions that debuted in v1.0.42 back at GDC.

At the end of February was Vulkan 1.0.42 as a fairly big update timed for the Game Developers' Conference. VK_KHR_push_descriptor was added as a way to allow descriptors to be written into command buffers.

Intel's ANV driver was quick with supporting this extension while the latest Mesa Git now has support for it too. So from Mesa master is now KHR_push_descriptor support.

At the same time, VK_KHR_descriptor_update_template was added. That related extension provides an easy means of updating a fixed set of descriptors, also added in Vulkan 1.0.42.

The Mesa 17.1 branching is set to happen one week from today so we'll see what other Mesa improvements get merged over the days ahead. Mesa 17.1 will be formally released in May.
