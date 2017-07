The RADV Radeon Vulkan driver now has support for 64-bit integers with shaderInt64 capability now being set.David Airlie landed the patch exposing int64 support today in RADV. However, he commented, "I'm not 100% sure this is all wired up but it looks like it is."Vulkan device features not yet exposed by RADV is down to sample rate shading, ETC2 compression, ASTC LDR compression, storage image multi-sample, and int16 support.