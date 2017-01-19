RADV Vulkan Driver Has Geometry Shader Support For Testing

David Airlie has published a set of 31 patches for testing that provide initial support for geometry shaders within the RADV Radeon Vulkan driver.
While RadeonSI has long supported geometry shaders, it's been a bigger work item bringing it to this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver within Mesa. The patches are enough for Vulkan geometry shaders to get working on RADV, but Airlie explains that the support isn't gold: "This is a first pass at geometry shader support on radv, all the code should be here in reviewable pieces, it seems to mostly pass CTS tests but triggers some llvm 3.9 bugs around kill, and there might still be a GPU hang in here, but this should still be a good place to start reviewing."
Those patches can be found on Mesa-dev if wishing to test geometry shaders for RADV. As part of exposing the geometryShader capability it also exposes the multiViewport device feature. This work is at least something to look forward to with Mesa 17.1 for release next quarter now that Mesa 17.0 has been branched.
Tessellation shaders, sample rate shading, ETC2 texture compression, ASTC LDR compression, pipeline statistics query, shaderStorageImageReadWithoutFormat, shaderStorageImageWriteWithoutFormat, float 64, int 64, int 16, variable multi-sample rate, and inherited queries are among the other possible device features still to be supported in Mesa Git by RADV aside from geometry shaders.
