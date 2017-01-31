RADV Gets Patches For Float64 Support
Less than 24 hours after RADV geometry shaders landed in Mesa Git along with other improvements, patches have been published for wiring up Float64 support for this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver.

RADV co-founder Bas Nieuwenhuizen has published six patches for supporting Float64 in this Vulkan driver. Float64 is basically the Vulkan equivalent to OpenGL's ARB_gpu_shader_fp64: it's about allowing double-precision floating-point data types. Intel's ANV Vulkan driver has already landed Float64 while now it's under the focus of RADV developers.

Six patches were all that's needed to enable float64 for RADV, most of which were modifications to their NIR code. Hopefully the code will hit Mesa Git soon enough.

It's also a bit interesting to note that Bas Nieuwenhuizen has been using his official Google work email address for signing off on more RADV patches lately. Bas Nieuwenhuizen joined Google in October as a "Site Reliability Engineer", months after he had already started RADV with David Airlie. Given his Google.com sign-offs, it's possible then Google is letting him work on RADV during business hours now or what their stance is, especially considering the company currently doesn't use Radeon GPUs in their Chromebooks or Android devices, but they are fond of Vulkan.
